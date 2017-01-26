That Extra Little Lift

That Extra Little Lift

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Air & Space

If Bob Englar is correct, he may be well positioned to breathe new life into an airplane design long abandoned as dead. "Good aero ideas recycle," says the engineer from his laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology Research Institute in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 51 min Charles 2
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 7 hr Local 5
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 8 hr Telling It Like I... 435
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr melvin perez 20,784
Crying immigrants turned back at airports! 13 hr Yippee 2
Heidi Chatham 18 hr Wondering23 7
Ziprecruiter 18 hr Shutup Chuck 2
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Fri Rashali 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,354,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC