Study finds global warming could steal postcard-perfect days - Sun, 22 Jan 2017 PST

Study finds global warming could steal postcard-perfect days

Global warming is going to steal away some of those postcard-perfect weather days in the future, according to a first-of-its-kind projection of nice weather. On average, Earth will have 10 fewer days of mild and mostly dry weather by the end of the century, the researchers estimate.

