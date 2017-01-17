Storms expected for NFC Championship ...

Storms expected for NFC Championship in Atlanta

18 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

If you plan on heading to the Georgia Dome, or tailgating for Sunday's NFC Championship, expect the potential of storms. A storm system is expected to sweep across the southeast on Sunday, which currently looks to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm to Atlanta.

