Storms expected for NFC Championship in Atlanta
If you plan on heading to the Georgia Dome, or tailgating for Sunday's NFC Championship, expect the potential of storms. A storm system is expected to sweep across the southeast on Sunday, which currently looks to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm to Atlanta.
