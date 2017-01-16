Stage Door Players to Present Murder Mystery Death by Design
Continuing the 43rd Season of Dunwoody's very own professional theatre, Stage Door Players presents the comedic murder mystery, Death by Design by Rob Urbanati. Suehyla El-Attar directs.
