Southwest adds flights to Atlanta, St. Louis from CLE

Travelers to Atlanta will have another option from Cleveland Hopkins starting in June: Southwest Airlines this morning announced two daily nonstop flights from CLE to the nation's largest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. * 10:35 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. weekday departures from Cleveland to Atlanta; 8:25 a.m. and 3:35 p.m. departures from Atlanta to Cleveland .

