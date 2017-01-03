Southwest adds flights to Atlanta, St. Louis from CLE
Travelers to Atlanta will have another option from Cleveland Hopkins starting in June: Southwest Airlines this morning announced two daily nonstop flights from CLE to the nation's largest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. * 10:35 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. weekday departures from Cleveland to Atlanta; 8:25 a.m. and 3:35 p.m. departures from Atlanta to Cleveland .
