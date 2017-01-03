South Georgia DOT workers go to North GA
The Georgia Department of Transportation says that a fleet of trucks and 64 employees from southwest Georgia left Tifton Thursday, headed north, to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow and ice. A winter storm bearing down on the Southeast with the possibility of snow, sleet and freezing rain is threatening to disrupt weekend travel and bring misery to millions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion has never...
|30 min
|ThomasA
|37
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|2 hr
|Citizen loved hil...
|10
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|5 hr
|Citizen loved hil...
|8
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|5 hr
|Shayne X the loser
|9
|Big snow storm coming
|5 hr
|Tolerman the alkie
|7
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|ButtHoleSteve
|10
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|20 hr
|Citizencane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC