South Georgia DOT workers go to North GA

4 hrs ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation says that a fleet of trucks and 64 employees from southwest Georgia left Tifton Thursday, headed north, to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow and ice. A winter storm bearing down on the Southeast with the possibility of snow, sleet and freezing rain is threatening to disrupt weekend travel and bring misery to millions.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fulton County was issued at January 06 at 1:35PM EST

