South Fulton County 1 HRS Ago Woman searching for dog stolen during carjacking
The county passed an ordinance Wednesday requiring gas stations with high crime to hire security or face revocation of their liquor license. Last month, criminals took her car from the BP station on Cascade Road with her dog inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Shaq
|568
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|8 hr
|God Bless Trump
|5
|Big snow storm coming
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|13 hr
|Citizen
|7
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|15 hr
|Watchman Yisrael
|5
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|20 hr
|Remix luvs the dick
|6
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|20 hr
|Remix luvs the dick
|40
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC