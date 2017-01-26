Source: WGCL

Source: WGCL

12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Members of the group "A Stand for Refugees and Immigrants" will hold a demonstration outside of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta to protest the travel ban recently implemented by the Trump administration. At least 11 people were detained at the airport after the travel ban went into effect.

