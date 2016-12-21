Shell casings litter Atlanta park aft...

Shell casings litter Atlanta park after New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Neighbors in several Atlanta neighborhoods report hearing more celebratory New Year's Eve gunfire this year than in years past. One neighbor was able to catch some of the shooters on video in a Southeast Atlanta park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Dudley 20,766
Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13) 6 hr KarmaKool 90
Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!! 8 hr P hutt 2
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 8 hr Papa Not legit 35
Rev michael adkins 11 hr jesus is a zombie 4
This Is Coming Here 20 hr NewsMax 1
Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16) Sun Dave 37
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fulton County was issued at January 03 at 12:47AM EST

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC