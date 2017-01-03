Shaky Beats Announces 2017 Lineup
After a successful first outing, Shaky Beats Music Festival will return to Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta May 5-7. Today, Shaky Beats organizers have announced the lineup for the second annual installment of the EDM-focused festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|5 hr
|Citizencaneas
|10
|Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day
|6 hr
|Citizencane
|3
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|9 hr
|You are the circu...
|24
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|31
|Big snow storm coming
|13 hr
|hit it and git it
|31
|DEADBEAT DAD named Troy Edward Buchanan Age 36 ... (May '10)
|23 hr
|Troys-brother
|34
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|bad mom
|576
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC