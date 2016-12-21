Severe weather brings trees, power lines crashing down
Metro Atlanta is waking up to severe damage after high winds and rain blew through the area on Monday, leaving many in the dark. Fallen trees have caused extensive damage, including one that came crashing down onto a vehicle on Winchester Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|1 hr
|Kel feces eater
|36
|Hit and Run Shooting
|2 hr
|Baller
|1
|Abortion has never...
|2 hr
|jesus is a zombie
|21
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|3 hr
|Hmm
|1
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|8 hr
|P hutt luvs dick too
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|KarmaKool
|90
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC