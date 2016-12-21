Severe weather brings trees, power li...

Severe weather brings trees, power lines crashing down

12 hrs ago

Metro Atlanta is waking up to severe damage after high winds and rain blew through the area on Monday, leaving many in the dark. Fallen trees have caused extensive damage, including one that came crashing down onto a vehicle on Winchester Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

