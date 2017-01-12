Secondhand smoke during childhood may boost miscarriage risk
Nonsmoking women who were exposed to secondhand smoke as children may have an increased risk of a miscarriage, a Chinese study suggests. Although they had never been smokers themselves, women in the study who lived with two or more smokers as a child had a 20 percent higher risk of miscarriage, and those who were exposed to smoke five or more times per week had a 14 percent greater risk of losing a pregnancy, compared to women not exposed to secondhand smoke in childhood.
