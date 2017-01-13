Savannah-shot TV show, - Underground,...

Savannah-shot TV show, - Underground,' unveils second season teaser

15 hrs ago

Sony Pictures Television released a new teaser trailer for the second season of "Underground," the acclaimed hour-long drama executive produced by John Legend. The series, which recently just wrapped filming its second season in Savannah, follows a group of slaves as they attempt a daring, 600-mile escape from a Georgia plantation.

