Savannah named one of the best cities/towns for filmmakers to live in

MovieMaker released their list of the best big city and small city for filmmakers to live in last year with Savannah taking home the crown for small city or town. New York City was named the best big city followed by Vancouver, B.C.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Chicago, Ill.

