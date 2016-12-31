Roll Tide Roll! Alabama defeats Washi...

Roll Tide Roll! Alabama defeats Washington 24-7 in the 2016 Peach Bowl

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Alabama followed the script with bruising runs and defensive touchdowns in a 24-7 beating of Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal. So, it's on to Florida for a shot at a second straight national title - the sixth of Nick Saban's career - against Ohio State or Clemson on Jan. 9. In the final college game played in the Georgia Dome, a sellout crowd conservatively estimated to be 75 percent Alabama-leaning, the Tide quieted Washington's big-play offense with the defense that got them to Atlanta.

