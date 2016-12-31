Roll Tide Roll! Alabama defeats Washington 24-7 in the 2016 Peach Bowl
Alabama followed the script with bruising runs and defensive touchdowns in a 24-7 beating of Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal. So, it's on to Florida for a shot at a second straight national title - the sixth of Nick Saban's career - against Ohio State or Clemson on Jan. 9. In the final college game played in the Georgia Dome, a sellout crowd conservatively estimated to be 75 percent Alabama-leaning, the Tide quieted Washington's big-play offense with the defense that got them to Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|This Is Coming Here
|1 hr
|NewsMax
|1
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Dave
|37
|Rev michael adkins
|9 hr
|Brother
|1
|Body Rubs
|9 hr
|Tolerman
|2
|BLM LOL Post taken down!
|20 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Abortion has never...
|20 hr
|Dell Gamble
|17
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Dec 28
|Whip Tizzy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC