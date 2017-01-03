Remember the last big winter storm to hit Atlanta?
You know, that time when commuters, schools and businesses all let out at the same time, causing gridlock. Some people had to abandon their cars or sleep in them overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big snow storm coming
|6 hr
|Tolerman
|6
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|8 hr
|God Bless Trump
|7
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|ButtHoleSteve
|10
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|11 hr
|Tolerman
|7
|Abortion has never...
|12 hr
|benny
|31
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|12 hr
|Citizencane
|2
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Shaq
|568
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC