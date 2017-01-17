Recruiting: DE Kelton Dawson Is Commi...

Recruiting: DE Kelton Dawson Is Commit #17 for the Jackets

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: From The Rumble Seat

The 6'2" 240 pound defensive end announced on twitter this morning that he had chosen to come to Atlanta to play for Georgia Tech. He was ranked as a 3 star by both Rivals and the 247 composite rankings .

Start the conversation, or Read more at From The Rumble Seat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 9 min Notification 66
News Lewis receives 4 literary awards for 'March: Bo... 9 min ThomasA 3
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 8 hr Jazz 583
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Ad... 17 hr mark 1
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) 23 hr mad 38
pain clinc Sun Dopeman 3
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... Sat No 125
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Jan 20 Jenn 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC