Recruiting: DE Kelton Dawson Is Commit #17 for the Jackets
The 6'2" 240 pound defensive end announced on twitter this morning that he had chosen to come to Atlanta to play for Georgia Tech. He was ranked as a 3 star by both Rivals and the 247 composite rankings .
