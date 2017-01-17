Recruiting: 3-Star DB Avery Showell is Commitment #18 for Georgia Tech
On the heels of a weekend where Georgia Tech had a pair of uncommitted visitors, and the commitment of one of them earlier in the day, the Yellow Jackets scored their second commitment of the morning from Cartersville DB Avery Showell. Avery stands at 6'2", weighs in at 200lbs, and hails from Cartersville High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at From The Rumble Seat.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism against white people rampid.
|45 min
|Red Leader
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|davy
|42
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Ad...
|4 hr
|mark
|1
|3 dead in shooting outside Atlanta mall A fourt...
|6 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|mad
|38
|pain clinc
|11 hr
|Dopeman
|3
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Stalked
|581
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Jan 20
|Jenn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC