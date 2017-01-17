Recruiting: 3-Star DB Avery Showell i...

Recruiting: 3-Star DB Avery Showell is Commitment #18 for Georgia Tech

On the heels of a weekend where Georgia Tech had a pair of uncommitted visitors, and the commitment of one of them earlier in the day, the Yellow Jackets scored their second commitment of the morning from Cartersville DB Avery Showell. Avery stands at 6'2", weighs in at 200lbs, and hails from Cartersville High School.

