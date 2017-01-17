Real Dads Read program expands to Col...

Real Dads Read program expands to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA A national non-profit is looking to expand to the Columbus area to engage more men to read with their children. Fathers Incorporated and Atlanta-based Furthering Fathering is partnering with Chattahoochee Valley Parent-2-Parent to launch phase one of its Real Dads Read initiative in Columbus.

