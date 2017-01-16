Rappers Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa share $358K night in Atlanta
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa had a pretty big score when they rolled through Atlanta on "The High Road Tour." The duo performed in Atlanta July 22 at Lakewood Amphitheatre in front of 15,730 fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddie Long -Got what he deserved!!!!
|23 min
|Truth Be Told
|4
|Fact-Checking Trump's About AtlantaBy PunditFac...
|50 min
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|1 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|39
|Harold V. Jones II: Senate Corruption & Embezzl...
|1 hr
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|1 hr
|Democrat Hero
|10
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|3 hr
|Fumiko
|425
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|6 hr
|The Kingdom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC