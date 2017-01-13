Q100a s Pick Your Ticket Weekend
Listen to Q100 all Martin Luther King weekend for your chance to PICK YOUR TICKETS! Which one will you pick? The Weeknd, May 13th at Philips Arena? or Ariana Grande, April 12th at Philips Arena? Q100 has your free concert tickets all three day weekend. Listen and win.
