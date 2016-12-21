Prime location makes Braselton a key ...

Prime location makes Braselton a key distribution hub

Read more: The Times

The town with a population of less than 10,000 has emerged as a major distribution hub in the Southeast, thanks in large measure to its advantageous location on Interstate 85 between Atlanta and Greenville, S.C. Add to the mix Braselton's proximity to Athens and Gainesville and it's the kind of location developers drool over, according to Jim Shaw - director of economic development at the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, which also calls Braselton home, along with Barrow and Gwinnett counties. "Location is important in real estate and it's just as important in distribution," Shaw said.

