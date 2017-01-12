President-elect Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon Who Said His Presidency Not 'Legitimate'
|
#1 4 hrs ago
So Mr civil rights icon
Please explain to america when will we achieve racial justice? what standards or quotas definitions do you seek? How will we know we have arrived? or do we ever arrive?
Lets review facts shall we.
We elected a black president in the hope race relations would improve but they did not.
One would have expected a first black president would have and should have used the power of the office to encourage jobs to move to the black neighborhoods of American cities.
Take some positive action to reduce the 35 % unemployment in the hood.
By the way where were you on this issue? Hummmm?
one could have expected the first black president to send one of his two black attorney generals to Chicago, other American cities to find out why blacks slaughter blacks in the hood.
but alas and alack he and you did nothing.
it would appear that black lives do not matter to blacks in the city or government.
No other ethnic peoples in America slaughter as many of their own people using unregistered unlicensed guns in cities with the strictest gun laws in america.
So where was the black president or the civil rights icon on this issue? apparently MIA for 50 years.
we gave the first black president a chance. I don't remember you complaining about the unaffordable care act or the loss of my doctor. You never complained about the iran deal that gave those extremist the bomb which we and the world will regret someday.
Time for you to grow up be a icon if only for a day or two give mr trump the same chance america gave the first black president.
If you are a student of American history you may understand that america elects Mr trump for a change in direction. We are sick and tired of electing the same democrats & republicans professional career politicians to office and watch nothing happen.
people in Washington government get rich ( like you and the other members of congress) and the rest of america and our needs are ignored.
Your city of Atlanta has a number of immigrants from Somali some of whom are black drug gang distribution people picking up serious weapons they use on the citizens of Atlanta yet you ignore that problem?
so illegal drug distribution doesn't get your attention? its a civil rights problem your black people are being victims here.
grow up give the new president and his administration the same chance you gave the first black president.
No more grumping or flumping about mr Trump its not becoming a civil rights icon
|
#2 2 hrs ago
John Lewis' and these other civil rights tailcoats had one job and that was to deflect and protect the image of MLK as a traveling philanderer / adulterer. MLK was assinated at a motel by a jealous boyfriend or husband. John Lewis didn't do his job and MLK should still be alive today. Guilty.
|
Since: Dec 16
280
Location hidden
|
#3 2 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I'm outraged that the same fake news tactic the hordes of my faithful used to delegitimize the 44th President has now been used to delegitimize me! There is no truth to the insinuation that Putin helped elect me so I could undo Obama sanctions blocking a $500 Billion oil deal deal with Exxon! There is no truth to the accusation I owe Tycoons beholden to Putin $630 Million in personal loans! There is no truth, probably-maybe, in a unanimous finding by the entire US intelligence community Putin acted to influence our election in my favor! There is no truth to a Dossier that Russian intelligence agencies are blackmailing me to exert undue influence on our foreign policy! I am a loyal Amerikan and will always put the interests of Amerika ahead of my own!
|
