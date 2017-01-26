Police chief makes extraordinary admission in 1940 lynching
It's been more than 75 years since an armed posse of white men snatched Austin Callaway from the LaGrange city jail, drove through darkness to a country road and killed him with gunshots to the head, arms and hands. There was no effort to identify his killers, no criminal investigation and no discussion by city police about their complicity in the lynching of the young African-American man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel
|3 min
|Belinda
|4
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|4 min
|Jacklynn
|4
|Falcons will loose to the patroit
|16 min
|Solli
|9
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|23 min
|Fumiko
|427
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|27 min
|Kathy
|4
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|35 min
|Tylishi
|4
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|41 min
|berklee
|225
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC