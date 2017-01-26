Police chief makes extraordinary admi...

Police chief makes extraordinary admission in 1940 lynching

It's been more than 75 years since an armed posse of white men snatched Austin Callaway from the LaGrange city jail, drove through darkness to a country road and killed him with gunshots to the head, arms and hands. There was no effort to identify his killers, no criminal investigation and no discussion by city police about their complicity in the lynching of the young African-American man.

