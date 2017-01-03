Police: 16-year-old shot by Atlanta o...

Police: 16-year-old shot by Atlanta officer after chase

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Atlanta police say one of their officers opened fire on a 16-year-old teen after a foot case on Tuesday night. The incident began with officers pursuing robbery suspects in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway SW, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 1 hr Walter Melon 2
Muslims Are Low Class People 1 hr NewsMax 1
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... 2 hr Charles 4
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 7 hr Yeah its true 39
Allegiance Ink Tattoo: RACISM & UNPROFESSIONAL... 7 hr Anastasia I I 12
SWF looking to go fast 10 hr Sobelle 1
Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!! 12 hr Beverly Anastasia 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,576

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC