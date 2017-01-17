Pitbull owner in custody after child dies in attack Read Story Kristen Reed
A little boy died on the scene of a pit bull attack Tuesday morning. Within hours, the dog owner was in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|36 min
|Tweet-and-Rump
|36
|I have never seen John Lewis' birth certificate!
|1 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|2 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|46
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|5 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Free at last
|7 hr
|Doravillian
|2
|John Lewis
|9 hr
|he ugly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC