Peterside: An Icon @ 46
By Gbenga Oke "The two most important days in our life are the day you are born and the day you find out why" - Mark Twain W hen Dakuku Adolphus Peterside was born in Biriye, Opobo Kingdom on December 31, 1970 to the family of Senibo Adolphus Peterside, little did the family envisage he will grow to become one of the foremost sons of the Opobo/Nkoro and Rivers State at large. Peterside, who started his career at the popular Okrika Grammar School, OGS, attended University of Science and Technology, Port-Harcourt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev michael adkins
|1 hr
|Hello
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|This Is Coming Here
|4 hr
|NewsMax
|1
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Dave
|37
|Body Rubs
|12 hr
|Tolerman
|2
|BLM LOL Post taken down!
|23 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Abortion has never...
|Sun
|Dell Gamble
|17
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Dec 28
|Whip Tizzy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC