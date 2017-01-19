Person-to-person contact may cause mo...

Person-to-person contact may cause most drug-resistant TB cases

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a pathogenic bacterial species in the family Mycobacteriaceae and the causative agent of most cases of tuberculosis The worst form of drug-resistant tuberculosis isn't just arising from inadequate treatment, it's mostly being spread from person to person, according to a new study of hundreds of cases in South Africa that has important implications for how the deadly disease is treated. Researchers tracked TB that is resistant to at least four key drugs and found that 69 percent of the victims had never received treatment, an indication that they had acquired it from others with extensively drug-resistant TB.

