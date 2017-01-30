People with HIV more likely to develop diabetes, study finds
HIV affects more than 1 million people in the United States, and diabetes strikes tens of millions of people in the country. New research connects these two conditions, as individuals who are HIV-positive may be more prone to developing diabetes.
