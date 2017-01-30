People with HIV more likely to develo...

People with HIV more likely to develop diabetes, study finds

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

HIV affects more than 1 million people in the United States, and diabetes strikes tens of millions of people in the country. New research connects these two conditions, as individuals who are HIV-positive may be more prone to developing diabetes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Reason 563
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr mary smith 20,788
News 'I'm not afraid of you': Muslim woman films... 14 hr General T Zod 7
Falcons will loose to the patroit 21 hr MA Native 10
Merly German Shorthaired Pointer Pups Mon DRios31 4
Heidi Chatham Mon Wondering23 10
News Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill to open new loca... Sun Trump is Winning 1
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Jan 27 Rashali 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,714 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC