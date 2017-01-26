Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill to open new location at Emory Point
Opening its doors on Monday in the Emory Point mixed-use development, the restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily and joins six other Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill locations throughout the metro Atlanta area.
