OSHA fines Atlanta plastics recycler

OSHA fines Atlanta plastics recycler

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued citations to Atlanta-based Nemo Plastics for 21 serious and three other-than-serious safety and health violations. The Dec. 22, 2016, inspection was initiated after the agency received a complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day 1 hr Whip Tizzy 5
Police Search For Johnny Neptune (Jan '11) 1 hr TROLLMASTER 21
New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)! 7 hr D Adma 10
Israel United In Christ Church / YouTube Religi... 7 hr Yeah its true 2
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 7 hr Sean Thompsons 41
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked Tue Citizencaneas 10
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... Tue You are the circu... 24
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC