OSHA fines Atlanta plastics recycler
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued citations to Atlanta-based Nemo Plastics for 21 serious and three other-than-serious safety and health violations. The Dec. 22, 2016, inspection was initiated after the agency received a complaint.
