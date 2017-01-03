One of country's first black Marines ...

One of country's first black Marines dies

A Georgia man who served among the first black U.S. Marines in a segregated military during World War II has died. Angus Hardie "Jay" Jamerson died at 89. Jamerson was a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta when he was drafted in 1945 and sent to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where a segregated training area called Montford Point was established after President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the Marine Corps to begin accepting blacks.

