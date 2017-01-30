Oakland's Oliver Commits to Georgia Tech
He made the announcement on Twitter, telling followers "after talking with my parents and praying with God, I plan to spend my next four years to further my academics and athletics in Atlanta, Georgia, at Georgia Institute of Technology." Oliver decommitted to Mississippi State last June and took this time to evaluate.
