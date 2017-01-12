NPR Editor: Tom Price Doesna t Want to Cure Cancer Alexandra DeSanctis 15 minutes ago

The senior business editor for NPR decided this morning that congressman Tom Price's failure to clap during President Obama's announcement of a renewed "war on cancer" means that Price is, in fact, a fan of cancer. Price's egregious oversight occurred during last year's State of the Union address, when Obama tasked Vice President Joe Biden with directing a new effort by the American medical community to develop a cure for cancer.

