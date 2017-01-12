NPR Editor: Tom Price Doesna t Want to Cure Cancer Alexandra DeSanctis 15 minutes ago
The senior business editor for NPR decided this morning that congressman Tom Price's failure to clap during President Obama's announcement of a renewed "war on cancer" means that Price is, in fact, a fan of cancer. Price's egregious oversight occurred during last year's State of the Union address, when Obama tasked Vice President Joe Biden with directing a new effort by the American medical community to develop a cure for cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Robert
|37
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|8 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|28
|NACA -Homeowners Organization / Scam Artists & ...
|12 hr
|Zephyrus
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|Flamer
|33
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|Thu
|Enquiring mind
|147
|Window Replacement in Atlanta
|Thu
|daboo135
|1
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|Thu
|Charles
|7
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC