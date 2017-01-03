Northside Hospital Forsyth recognized...

Northside Hospital Forsyth recognized for heart attack care

Northside Hospital Forsyth has earned Disease Specific Certification for Acute Myocardial Infarction care from The Joint Commission. Acute myocardial infarction is the medical term for a heart attack.

