New Camp Jekyll designed by local architectural firm Bell
Alan Bell Architect was responsible for site planning, landscaping, and building design of Camp Jekyll. Structures that were included in the Jekyll Island Youth & Learning Center project include an education building, a hospitality building, a dining hall, an assembly building, and sleeping apparatus for 256 students.
