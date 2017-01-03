Muscogee County reduces its number of failing schools 2nd straight year
MCSD had 10 of the 141 schools on the state's original list of chronically failing schools released in February 2015 and had eight of the state's 127 chronically failing schools last year. This year, MCSD again reduced its number chronically failing schools, to seven, while the state's number increased to 153.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|5 hr
|Trump Circus Comi...
|21
|DEADBEAT DAD named Troy Edward Buchanan Age 36 ... (May '10)
|6 hr
|Troys-brother
|34
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|7 hr
|ardith
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|Flamer
|30
|Big snow storm coming
|10 hr
|Tolerman
|28
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|12 hr
|bad mom
|576
|I'm looking for the DISGUSTING DIRT on Metta Jo... (Dec '15)
|14 hr
|Better make my money
|4
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC