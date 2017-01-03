Morehouse College will host a celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The three week celebration will begin on January 13 and will feature seven events that highlight King and his peaceful crusade for racial equality. To kick off this wonderful celebration, there will be a launching of a new exhibit at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.
