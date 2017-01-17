Morehouse College Declines Renewing Contract For President Wilson
Some students have protested the decision after three student members were not allowed to attend a board meeting last week. he board of trustees at Morehouse College will not renew its contract with President John S. Wilson when it expires in June, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution .
