Morehouse College Declines Renewing C...

Morehouse College Declines Renewing Contract For President Wilson

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsOne

Some students have protested the decision after three student members were not allowed to attend a board meeting last week. he board of trustees at Morehouse College will not renew its contract with President John S. Wilson when it expires in June, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... 21 min guck fays 63
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 5 hr Hey_Yawl 48
I have never seen John Lewis' birth certificate! 11 hr Trump is Winning 1
News King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi... 15 hr ThomasA 5
News King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi... 16 hr former democrat 1
Free at last 18 hr Doravillian 2
John Lewis 19 hr he ugly 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC