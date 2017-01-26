Metro Atlanta intersection ranked wor...

Metro Atlanta intersection ranked worst trucking bottleneck in US

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

But a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute names one DeKalb County interchange the worst in the country for trucking bottlenecks. For the second year in a row, the intersection of I-285 and I-85 in DeKalb County, known to Atlanta natives as "Spaghetti Junction" was listed as the worst place in the U.S. for trucking bottlenecks, with the average speed through the area being 38 miles per hour.

