Metro Atlanta intersection ranked worst trucking bottleneck in US
But a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute names one DeKalb County interchange the worst in the country for trucking bottlenecks. For the second year in a row, the intersection of I-285 and I-85 in DeKalb County, known to Atlanta natives as "Spaghetti Junction" was listed as the worst place in the U.S. for trucking bottlenecks, with the average speed through the area being 38 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 min
|American Phart
|227
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|1 hr
|VorsichtNein
|429
|Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel
|4 hr
|Belinda
|4
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|4 hr
|Jacklynn
|4
|Falcons will loose to the patroit
|4 hr
|Solli
|9
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|5 hr
|Kathy
|4
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|5 hr
|Tylishi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC