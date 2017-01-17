Marietta Police: Atlanta man hit on South Marietta Parkway
Herbert Warner, 63, of College Park, hit Michael Hicks, 59, of Atlanta, with a 2014 Nissan Altima as Warner was driving west on South Marietta Parkway near the Cobb County Transit bus station at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, according to Marietta police spokesperson Officer Brittany Wallace.
