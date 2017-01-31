Many KIPP charter school alumni face ...

Many KIPP charter school alumni face financial hurdles in college, survey shows

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

The KIPP public charter school network prides itself on its mission of putting disadvantaged students on the path to a college degree. But a new survey of thousands of KIPP alumni nationwide has found that many of these students face daunting financial hurdles once they get to college, including worries about where they will get their next meal, and whether they can find work-study jobs and internships in line with their career goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 46 min PresDJTrump 20,794
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr berklee 585
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 1 hr Liberals go limp 271
Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08) 3 hr Lanie 73
News 'I'm not afraid of you': Muslim woman films... Mon General T Zod 7
Falcons will loose to the patroit Mon MA Native 10
Merly German Shorthaired Pointer Pups Mon DRios31 4
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Jan 27 Rashali 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC