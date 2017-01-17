Man pleads guilty in killings of 2 ho...

Man pleads guilty in killings of 2 homeless men in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-231615- /O.CON.KFFC.WI.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-170124T0000Z/ DADE-WALKER-CATOOSA-WHITFIELD-MURRAY-FANNIN-GILMER-UNION-TOWNS- CHATTOOGA-GORDON-PICKENS-DAWSON-LUMPKIN-WHITE-FLOYD-BARTOW- CHEROKEE-FORSYTH-HALL-BANKS-JACKSON-MADISON-POLK-PAULDING-COBB- NORTH ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 35 min No 54
Racism against white people rampid. 47 min Byehispanics 2
News Deadly storms claim lives in Georgia 1 hr No 6
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 4 hr Jazz 583
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Ad... 13 hr mark 1
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) 19 hr mad 38
pain clinc 21 hr Dopeman 3
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Jan 20 Jenn 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC