Man found shot to death in Atlanta's ...

Man found shot to death in Atlanta's 1st homicide of 2017

5 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A roadway in downtown Atlanta is closed as police investigate the death of a man who was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to the head early Monday morning. The body was found around 6:30 a.m. on Broad Street near Mitchell Street, about a block away from the Fulton County Government Center.

