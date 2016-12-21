Man found shot to death in Atlanta's 1st homicide of 2017
A roadway in downtown Atlanta is closed as police investigate the death of a man who was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to the head early Monday morning. The body was found around 6:30 a.m. on Broad Street near Mitchell Street, about a block away from the Fulton County Government Center.
