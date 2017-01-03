Man flown to Atlanta hospital after burned in South Hall fire
A man was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with second-degree burns after an early morning fire in South Hall County. The man suffered burns to his chest and face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|42 min
|Trump Circus Comi...
|21
|DEADBEAT DAD named Troy Edward Buchanan Age 36 ... (May '10)
|1 hr
|Troys-brother
|34
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|2 hr
|ardith
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Flamer
|30
|Big snow storm coming
|6 hr
|Tolerman
|28
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|bad mom
|576
|I'm looking for the DISGUSTING DIRT on Metta Jo... (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|Better make my money
|4
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC