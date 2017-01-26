Loretta Parham Named 2017 ACRL Academ...

Loretta Parham Named 2017 ACRL Academic / Research Librarian of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: American Library Association

Loretta Parham, CEO and Director of the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library , is the 2017 Association of College and Research Libraries' Academic/Research Librarian of the Year. The award, sponsored by GOBI Library Solutions from EBSCO, recognizes an outstanding member of the library profession who has made a significant national or international contribution to academic/research librarianship and library development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 12 min Fed - Up With The BS 160
News Young chimpanzees play at a Congo sanctuary. Ph... 28 min former democrat 1
Falcons will loose to the patroit 7 hr Slappy McGee 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr melvin perez 20,781
How Do you find out if you have a warrant?? (Aug '10) 19 hr Walter 27
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) 20 hr Ben 39
Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel Wed Byehispanics 2
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Jan 20 Jenn 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC