Loretta Parham Named 2017 ACRL Academic / Research Librarian of the Year

Loretta Parham, CEO and Director of the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library , is the 2017 Association of College and Research Libraries' Academic/Research Librarian of the Year. The award, sponsored by GOBI Library Solutions from EBSCO, recognizes an outstanding member of the library profession who has made a significant national or international contribution to academic/research librarianship and library development.

