Location where an Uber driver was shot during an attempted robbery.

Atlanta Police said an Uber driver and his passenger were robbed, and the driver was shot during an incident early Thursday morning. Police said the robbers shot the driver and fled the scene near the intersection of Bouldercrest Drive and Black Oak Drive in East Atlanta early in the morning Thursday.

