Listen to Goldyard's Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Anthem, "Naomi"
The beloved Atlanta-based rap duo, Goldyard, have officially released their "Naomi," featuring Scotty ATL. The song, if you've been following the Alanta Falcons, has been blaring at the Georgia Dome throughout their entire playoff run.
