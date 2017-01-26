Liquor store owner recalls wounded la...

Liquor store owner recalls wounded lawmaker in considerable pain

Georgia Rep. Gerald Greene, who was shot Thursday behind an adult video store on Victory Drive, managed to escape his assailant and limp into a nearby liquor store for help. Harish Bherida owns of the 30th Avenue Liquor Store, which is two doors down from the Foxes Cinema where Greene was shot .

