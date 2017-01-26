Liquor store owner recalls wounded lawmaker in considerable pain
Georgia Rep. Gerald Greene, who was shot Thursday behind an adult video store on Victory Drive, managed to escape his assailant and limp into a nearby liquor store for help. Harish Bherida owns of the 30th Avenue Liquor Store, which is two doors down from the Foxes Cinema where Greene was shot .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 hr
|Autistic mormon
|325
|Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel
|9 hr
|Kool aid
|6
|Heidi Chatham
|10 hr
|Jason
|3
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|11 hr
|Rashali
|5
|How Do you find out if you have a warrant?? (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Rashali
|31
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|11 hr
|Malcolm
|430
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|11 hr
|Telisha
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC