Lewis receives 4 literary awards for ...

Lewis receives 4 literary awards for 'March: Book Three'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

U.S. Rep. John Lewis reaches out to shake the hands of well-wishers as he arrives at the Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Atlanta. The rally and march drew thousands of attendees, including , U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who had been at odds with president Donald Trump leading up to the inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... 3 hr Really 2
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr Aquarius-wy 94
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 17 hr Jazz 583
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Ad... Sun mark 1
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) Sun mad 38
pain clinc Sun Dopeman 3
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... Sat No 125
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Jan 20 Jenn 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC